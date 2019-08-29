Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Since Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.31
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|16.04
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.27%. Insiders held roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
