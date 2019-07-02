Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.99
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
