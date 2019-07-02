Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.99 N/A -0.01 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.