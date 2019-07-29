Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.06 131.64 RENN Fund Inc. 2 112.88 N/A 0.43 3.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of RENN Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 13.61%. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.