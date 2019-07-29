Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.22
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|112.88
|N/A
|0.43
|3.65
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of RENN Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 13.61%. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.61%
|1.95%
|-8.06%
|-4.85%
|6.27%
|5.37%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.
