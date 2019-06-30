Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.04 N/A 0.06 131.64 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.