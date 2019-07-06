Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.08
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.36
|N/A
|0.06
|261.09
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 8.92% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|0.95%
|3.91%
|5.36%
|0.07%
|12.54%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.