Comparing of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.08 N/A 0.06 131.64 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.36 N/A 0.06 261.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 8.92% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.