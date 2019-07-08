Comparing of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 3.06 N/A 2.39 14.75 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.87 N/A 2.01 10.98

Table 1 highlights Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Wellesley Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.5% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11% and 64%. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 1.91% 8.95% 25.61% 3.07% 20.69% 27.26% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.