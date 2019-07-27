Comparing of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.39 N/A 0.38 44.54 Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.26 N/A 1.42 25.65

Table 1 demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and Raven Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Welbilt Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Raven Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 14.6%

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Raven Industries Inc. are 5.5 and 3.9 respectively. Raven Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Welbilt Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Welbilt Inc. and Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Raven Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% Raven Industries Inc. -5.07% -5.24% -4.82% -18% -9.54% 0.86%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.