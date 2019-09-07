Comparing of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.36 N/A 0.38 43.55 Hillenbrand Inc. 38 0.95 N/A 2.65 12.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Welbilt Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. Hillenbrand Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Welbilt Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Welbilt Inc. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hillenbrand Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Hillenbrand Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Welbilt Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Welbilt Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Welbilt Inc. has an average target price of $17, and a 6.92% upside potential. Meanwhile, Hillenbrand Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 71.67%. Based on the data shown earlier, Hillenbrand Inc. is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.82% of Welbilt Inc. shares and 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares. Welbilt Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. had bullish trend while Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.