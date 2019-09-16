Comparing of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Its Peers

We are comparing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 74% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.