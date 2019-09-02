Comparing of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 74% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors beat Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.