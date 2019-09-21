Comparing of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

As Conglomerates companies, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.