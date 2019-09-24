Comparing of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 22.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.