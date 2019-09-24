Comparing of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 22.26%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
