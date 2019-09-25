Comparing of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.86% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.