Comparing of WD-40 Company (WDFC) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

We will be comparing the differences between WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 172 6.15 N/A 4.45 40.84 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.15 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see WD-40 Company and Venator Materials PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.5% 22.2% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company are 1.9 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Venator Materials PLC’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Venator Materials PLC can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WD-40 Company.

Analyst Recommendations

WD-40 Company and Venator Materials PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Venator Materials PLC is $4.5, which is potential 53.06% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WD-40 Company and Venator Materials PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 45.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of WD-40 Company shares. Competitively, Venator Materials PLC has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year WD-40 Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Venator Materials PLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WD-40 Company beats Venator Materials PLC.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.