Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Since Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 37.55 N/A -5.16 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.13 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 22.05% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.