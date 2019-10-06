Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 22 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 -2.00 16.29M -0.61 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,819,562.30% -120.6% -44.3% Soligenix Inc. 1,666,837,204.54% -139.2% -82.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Soligenix Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Soligenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 22.4%. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 14.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance while Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.