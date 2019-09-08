Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.