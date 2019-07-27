Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 33 45.26 N/A -5.06 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Risk & Volatility

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. In other hand, Oragenics Inc. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.8 and its Quick Ratio is 18.8. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 24.3% respectively. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.