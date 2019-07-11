Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 54.95 N/A -5.06 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.34 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Omeros Corporation has a 3.55 beta and it is 255.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Omeros Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average price target of $27.5, with potential upside of 76.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.