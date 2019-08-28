Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 40.22 N/A -5.16 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.02 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 65.61% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.