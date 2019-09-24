Comparing of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 41.34 N/A -5.16 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.54% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.