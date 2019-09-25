Comparing of Watsco Inc. (WSO) and Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) and Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) compete with each other in the Electronics Wholesale sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco Inc. 157 1.38 N/A 6.45 25.20 Taitron Components Incorporated 3 2.20 N/A 0.26 12.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Watsco Inc. and Taitron Components Incorporated. Taitron Components Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Watsco Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Watsco Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Taitron Components Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) and Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 9.8% Taitron Components Incorporated 0.00% 12.2% 11%

Volatility & Risk

Watsco Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Taitron Components Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Watsco Inc. are 3.2 and 1.3. Competitively, Taitron Components Incorporated has 8.1 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taitron Components Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Watsco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Watsco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Taitron Components Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Watsco Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.1% are Taitron Components Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watsco Inc. -0.39% -1.06% 4.06% 11.94% -3.78% 16.88% Taitron Components Incorporated -6.76% 6.02% -44.87% 60.91% 67.72% 83.24%

For the past year Watsco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Taitron Components Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Watsco Inc. beats Taitron Components Incorporated.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers who service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It also exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Taiwan, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.