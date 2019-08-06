Comparing of Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) and Its Rivals

As Savings & Loans company, Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waterstone Financial Inc. has 60.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Waterstone Financial Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Waterstone Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 1.60% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Waterstone Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. N/A 17 14.92 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Waterstone Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Waterstone Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.25 2.30

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -1.34%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Waterstone Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.06 and its 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Waterstone Financial Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Waterstone Financial Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Waterstone Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.