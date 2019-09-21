Comparing of Waters Corporation (WAT) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 221 6.35 N/A 7.58 27.77 Microbot Medical Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Waters Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Microbot Medical Inc. has a 4.88 beta which is 388.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Waters Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Waters Corporation and Microbot Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Waters Corporation’s downside potential is -5.41% at a $216.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 52.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Microbot Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Waters Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares and 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Waters Corporation shares. Competitively, 20.62% are Microbot Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Waters Corporation was less bullish than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.