Comparing of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) and Its Peers

As Waste Management company, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Waste Connections Inc. has 70.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 48.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Waste Connections Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.97% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Waste Connections Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Waste Connections Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections Inc. N/A 90 43.76 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Waste Connections Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Waste Connections Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

Waste Connections Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $95.5, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 70.63%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Waste Connections Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Waste Connections Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Waste Connections Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waste Connections Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Waste Connections Inc.’s competitors have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Waste Connections Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waste Connections Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.2 shows that Waste Connections Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Waste Connections Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Waste Connections Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc.’s rivals beat Waste Connections Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.