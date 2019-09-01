Comparing of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

We will be comparing the differences between Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.11 N/A 3.98 12.63 Independent Bank Corp. 77 5.24 N/A 4.41 17.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Independent Bank Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Independent Bank Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $82 consensus target price and a 21.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 72.9% of Independent Bank Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.