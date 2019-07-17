Comparing of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Both Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.59 N/A 4.00 13.15 Citizens Holding Company 21 2.97 N/A 1.36 15.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Citizens Holding Company on the other hand, has -0.17 beta which makes it 117.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77% Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Citizens Holding Company.