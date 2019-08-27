Comparing of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.72% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.40% 1.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust N/A 27 121.95 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 1.25 2.48

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.5, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. The competitors have a potential upside of 30.74%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors are 19.21% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.