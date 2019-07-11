Comparing of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

This is a contrast between Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 18 1.30 N/A 0.33 0.00 Taubman Centers Inc. 49 3.96 N/A 0.89 56.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc. Taubman Centers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -78.1% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Taubman Centers Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Taubman Centers Inc.’s average target price is $53, while its potential upside is 28.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, 0.3% are Taubman Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Taubman Centers Inc. 0.86% -4.65% 3.11% -8.4% -5.35% 10.77%

Summary

Taubman Centers Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.