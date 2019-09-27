Comparing of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Both Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 0.00 185.39M 0.32 0.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 15 7.71 83.39M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Washington Prime Group Inc. and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 940,111,561.87% 0% 0% Kite Realty Group Trust 550,065,963.06% -1.6% -0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Washington Prime Group Inc. and Kite Realty Group Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 0 2.00

Kite Realty Group Trust on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average price target and a -11.64% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Washington Prime Group Inc. and Kite Realty Group Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92%

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Washington Prime Group Inc. beats Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.