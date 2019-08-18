Comparing of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Washington Prime Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

The rivals have a potential upside of 1.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

Dividends

Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc.’s rivals beat Washington Prime Group Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.