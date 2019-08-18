Comparing of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Washington Prime Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|29.03%
|18.91%
|3.67%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|N/A
|19
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.74M
|474.43M
|34.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.70
|1.53
|2.27
The rivals have a potential upside of 1.66%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.42%
|3.54%
|3.56%
|5.95%
|12.44%
|16.06%
Dividends
Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc.’s rivals beat Washington Prime Group Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
