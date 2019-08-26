Comparing of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Federal Inc.
|32
|5.10
|N/A
|2.57
|14.24
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|30
|3.27
|N/A
|2.00
|16.42
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Federal Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Federal Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Washington Federal Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Federal Inc.
|0.00%
|10.3%
|1.3%
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|0.9%
Volatility & Risk
Washington Federal Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Federal Inc.
|1.39%
|5.27%
|11.39%
|25.23%
|9.19%
|36.95%
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|2.21%
|5.87%
|9.99%
|17.52%
|-19.21%
|21.62%
For the past year Washington Federal Inc. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Washington Federal Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.