Comparing of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 32 5.10 N/A 2.57 14.24 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.00 16.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Federal Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Federal Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Washington Federal Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.