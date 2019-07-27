Comparing of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.16 N/A 2.06 8.34 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 20.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.