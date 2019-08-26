Comparing of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

As Asset Management companies, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.04 N/A 2.06 8.48 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.60 11.00

Demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Prospect Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.55% respectively. 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Prospect Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.