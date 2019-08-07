Comparing of Wabtec Corporation (WAB) and Its Rivals

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is a company in the Railroads industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Wabtec Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.14% of all Railroads’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wabtec Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.87% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Wabtec Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec Corporation 0.00% 4.40% 1.90% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wabtec Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec Corporation N/A 72 39.96 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

Wabtec Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Wabtec Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wabtec Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.75 2.40

Wabtec Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $85.4, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. As a group, Railroads companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Wabtec Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wabtec Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wabtec Corporation 6.41% 5.89% 3.42% 13.57% -28.67% 10.58% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year Wabtec Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wabtec Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Wabtec Corporation’s rivals have 1.16 and 0.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wabtec Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wabtec Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Wabtec Corporation has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wabtec Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.29 which is 28.77% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wabtec Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Wabtec Corporation beats Wabtec Corporation’s rivals.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. This segment serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, such as locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds commuter locomotives; and refurbishes subway cars. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The companyÂ’s products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics, including event recorders, monitoring equipment, and end of train devices; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; and air compressors and dryers. Its products also include track and switch products; railway braking equipment and related components; friction products consisting brake shoes and pads; door and window assemblies, and accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors, as well as builds, remanufactures, and overhauls commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit cars. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.