Comparing of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. 133 1.87 N/A 6.74 19.64 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WABCO Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has WABCO Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.39 shows that WABCO Holdings Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VOXX International Corporation’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. are 3 and 2.5. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VOXX International Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for WABCO Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 2.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $136.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WABCO Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 59.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of VOXX International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than VOXX International Corporation.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc. beats VOXX International Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.