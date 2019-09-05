Comparing of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) and Its Competitors

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale company, W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W.W. Grainger Inc. has 77.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.82% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have W.W. Grainger Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.40% 13.80% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares W.W. Grainger Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. N/A 282 19.82 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

W.W. Grainger Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.33 2.44

$285.75 is the average target price of W.W. Grainger Inc., with a potential upside of 6.56%. The peers have a potential upside of 11.41%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that W.W. Grainger Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of W.W. Grainger Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of W.W. Grainger Inc. are 2.4 and 1.3. Competitively, W.W. Grainger Inc.’s peers have 2.71 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W.W. Grainger Inc.

Risk and Volatility

W.W. Grainger Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, W.W. Grainger Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

W.W. Grainger Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s peers beat W.W. Grainger Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.