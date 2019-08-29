Comparing of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

We will be contrasting the differences between W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. 284 1.30 N/A 14.68 19.82 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 14 0.34 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 13.8% Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of W.W. Grainger Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Foundation Building Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. W.W. Grainger Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.47% for W.W. Grainger Inc. with consensus price target of $285.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 90.5%. 1.7% are W.W. Grainger Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Foundation Building Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07% Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc. has weaker performance than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc. beats Foundation Building Materials Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.