Comparing of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 73 2.26 N/A 2.40 28.27 Stepan Company 92 1.10 N/A 4.58 21.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for W. R. Grace & Co. and Stepan Company. Stepan Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace & Co. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. W. R. Grace & Co. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stepan Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. R. Grace & Co. and Stepan Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Grace & Co. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stepan Company’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Stepan Company’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Stepan Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Ratings

W. R. Grace & Co. and Stepan Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Stepan Company’s potential downside is -77.84% and its average price target is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.9% of Stepan Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stepan Company.

Summary

Stepan Company beats W. R. Grace & Co. on 8 of the 11 factors.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.