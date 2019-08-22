Comparing of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 75 2.17 N/A 2.40 28.27 Cabot Corporation 44 0.67 N/A 3.69 12.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of W. R. Grace & Co. and Cabot Corporation. Cabot Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W. R. Grace & Co. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. W. R. Grace & Co.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us W. R. Grace & Co. and Cabot Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta indicates that W. R. Grace & Co. is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Corporation’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

W. R. Grace & Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cabot Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. W. R. Grace & Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

W. R. Grace & Co. and Cabot Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

W. R. Grace & Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.09% and an $95 average price target. Cabot Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 average price target and a 4.81% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, W. R. Grace & Co. is looking more favorable than Cabot Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Grace & Co. and Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 88.5% respectively. About 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cabot Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cabot Corporation.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats Cabot Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.