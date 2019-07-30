Comparing of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 59 1.63 N/A 2.98 20.69 FedNat Holding Company 16 0.38 N/A 0.27 53.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FedNat Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. W. R. Berkley Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than FedNat Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. R. Berkley Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. FedNat Holding Company has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered W. R. Berkley Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

W. R. Berkley Corporation has a -20.07% downside potential and an average price target of $56. FedNat Holding Company on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 99.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, FedNat Holding Company is looking more favorable than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.7% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares and 67.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares. Insiders held 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. Competitively, 10.5% are FedNat Holding Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96% FedNat Holding Company -4.47% -14.83% -22.38% -34.58% -26.32% -27.06%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has 24.96% stronger performance while FedNat Holding Company has -27.06% weaker performance.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.