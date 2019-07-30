Comparing of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Its Peers

As REIT – Diversified company, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand W. P. Carey Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has W. P. Carey Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares W. P. Carey Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. N/A 79 24.23 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

W. P. Carey Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

$79 is the average price target of W. P. Carey Inc., with a potential downside of -8.14%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that W. P. Carey Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of W. P. Carey Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 3% 0.92% 6.61% 23.85% 22.3% 22.39% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.65 shows that W. P. Carey Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, W. P. Carey Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

W. P. Carey Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc.’s competitors beat W. P. Carey Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.