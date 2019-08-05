Comparing of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 79 12.90 N/A 3.30 26.22 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.03 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to W. P. Carey Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. W. P. Carey Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc. has a -5.12% downside potential and an average target price of $79.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.