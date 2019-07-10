Comparing of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

This is a contrast between Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 118 4.03 N/A 3.96 32.81 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 201 3.49 N/A 7.96 27.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vulcan Materials Company and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vulcan Materials Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vulcan Materials Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 0% 0% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan Materials Company has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company. Its rival Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Vulcan Materials Company and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The average target price of Vulcan Materials Company is $134, with potential downside of -2.85%. Meanwhile, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s average target price is $220.33, while its potential downside is -3.76%. Based on the results shown earlier, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.3% of Vulcan Materials Company shares and 0% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 1% 6.32% 22.61% 22.76% 2.36% 31.41% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.54% 2.67% 20.45% 17.92% 1.8% 26.44%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.