Comparing of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

As Biotechnology companies, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 465.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 264.96% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 13.3% respectively. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.