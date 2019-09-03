Comparing of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -3.65 and it happens to be 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 282.06% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $213.33, while its potential upside is 24.27%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.32%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.