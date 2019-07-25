Comparing of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We will be comparing the differences between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.66 N/A -0.73 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 463.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -3.63 beta. Histogenics Corporation’s 270.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.7 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.71% and an $5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 9.6%. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.