Comparing of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 668,872,773.36% 18.1% -111.3% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,228,829,389.79% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 465.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 242.47% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus target price and a 122.33% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 0% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.