Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.53 N/A -2.94 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 15.26 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.19% and an $24 consensus target price. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 273.65%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Trevena Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.