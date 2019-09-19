Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.81 N/A -2.94 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.52 beta. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 68.5%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.